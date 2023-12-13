Mohit Raina is a huge fan of the 'Jason Bourne' film franchise

Actor Mohit Raina, who essays the titular character in the streaming show ‘The Freelancer: The Conclusion’, recently shared that he is a huge fan of the ‘Jason Bourne’ franchise and that Matt Damon’s character of Jason Bourne was a huge source of inspiration for him while shooting for the series.

In the second season of the ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ show, Mohit Raina’s character, Avinash Kamath, sets out on the last leg of his extraction mission.

The web series is based on the book ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat.

Talking about the same, Mohit said, “I have always been a fan of Jason Bourne movies and I have seen ‘Bourne Ultimatum’ and ‘Bourne Supremacy’. I think because I had seen all those movies in my college days, subconsciously I remembered all the sequences and all the action choreographies that were involved in them and I had that in the back of my mind while shooting for ‘The Freelancer’.”

‘The Freelancer: The Conclusion’ has been directed by Bhav Dhulia and created by showrunner Neeraj Pandey, who is also known for directing the Kay Kay Menon-starrer ‘Special Ops’ and Naseeruddin Shah-starrer ‘A Wednesday’.

The series also stars Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji, Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis and Sarah Jane Dias.

Produced by ‘Friday Storytellers’, ‘The Freelancer: The Conclusion’ is set to stream on December 15 on the OTT platform ‘Disney+ Hotstar’.