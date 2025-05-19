‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’ emerges as top Hollywood opener of 2025 in India

Though the opening collection of Tom Cruise’s new ‘Mission: Impossible’ film was below expectations in India, the film maintained steady momentum over its first weekend and outperformed several Hindi releases of 2025.

According to ‘Sacnilk’, ‘The Final Reckoning’ opened at the box office on Saturday, raking in Rs 16.5 crore. It sustained the same momentum on Sunday, again minting Rs 16.5 crore, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 33 crore. Globally, the film has earned Rs 100 crore. It was released in India almost a week ahead of its global theatrical launch on May 23.

The film recorded the highest occupancy in its English version at 41.84 percent. This was followed by 51.25 percent occupancy in Tamil, 25.28 percent in Hindi and 19.44 percent in Telugu.

Despite its comparatively modest performance, ‘The Final Reckoning’ has emerged as the highest Hollywood opener of 2025 in India. It surpassed recent ‘Marvel’ releases - ‘Captain America: Brave New World’, which earned Rs 8.2 crore in its first two days and ‘Thunderbolts’, which managed Rs 5.85 crore in the same period. In fact, ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’ exceeded Thunderbolts’ lifetime collection in India, which stood at Rs 22.39 crore, within just two days of release. The Tom Cruise starrer also outperformed ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’, which was released on May 16 and earned Rs 9.85 crore in its first two days.

Moreover, ‘The Final Reckoning’ has surpassed its predecessors in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise. The last two instalments - ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One’ and ‘Mission: Impossible - Fallout’ - had collected Rs 21.15 crore and Rs 23 crore, respectively, over their first two days at the Indian box office.

When compared with major Hindi releases, ‘The Final Reckoning’ has managed to cross some recent blockbusters on their home turf. It narrowly edged past Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’, which earned Rs 31.25 crore in its first two days. It also outperformed Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari 2’ (Rs 17.50 crore) and Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ (Rs 16.5 crore) over the same period.