‘Miss the time when there was no social media’

In today’s world of quick swipes, where relationships often flicker as quickly as they ignite, there are still those who treasure the timeless appeal of old-fashioned love. Actor Mimi Chakraborty is one of them. She values small gestures like love notes and sharing headphones to listen to her favourite songs. That’s why she agreed to the Bengali film ‘Alaap’ alongside Abir Chatterjee.

“I heard the story a long time ago. It had that old-world romance vibe, which is why I said yes,” she said, reminiscing about how writing letters to loved ones was a big thing when she was growing up.

Until now, she prefers notes or letters instead of just sending birthday wishes on social media. “I usually text, send a voice note or give them a call to wish them. It feels more personal than just posting on social media,” said the ‘Bojhena Se Bojhena’ actor.

She added, “My close friends often send me cakes or gifts with handwritten notes. I’ve kept all the letters I received from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and everyone else.”

So, is there something she misses from her childhood? “Yes, the time when there was no social media,” she smiled.

“I love my phone, but I think the pressure of social media, especially for public figures, to constantly post about your life is too much. I enjoy sharing pictures of my travels and my kids (her three pet dogs), but I don’t always like posting glamorous pictures. I know it’s a part of our job. However, I have never used photoshop to alter my images. I might make colour corrections, but I don’t shrink my waistline. I try to keep it real,” she said.

When asked if she was a romantic person, Mimi chose not to reveal too much. However, she did share a bit about how romance has touched her life, albeit briefly.

“My standards in men are quite high,” she laughed. “I’ve met people, but they haven’t quite matched the criteria of someone I see a future with. Also, I’ve come to realize that I value maturity in both life and a partner,” she continued, smiling.

“I have everything I need in my life. Now, I’m looking for a companion who's respectful and will travel the world with me.”

Talking about travel always lifts her up. Recently, she went on a trip to the Andamans with her friends, including actor Anindya Chatterjee and had a wonderful time. “Travel is like romance. Some people believe you need a partner to experience romance, but since 2016, I’ve learned that loving yourself is key and everything else falls into place. After completing every project, I make it a point to travel, whether it’s with friends or family,” shared Mimi, who resigned from her TMC MP position.

In an industry where dynamics change every Friday, Mimi has maintained strong friendships with actors Ankush, Oindrilla and Anindya. “Yes, dynamics in the film industry can change quickly, but I’ve known Ankush and Anindya for a long time, even before my career took off,” said the ‘Shudhu Tomari Jonyo’ actor.

In the past few months, fans have been thrilled to see Mimi in one project after another. She had a successful Durga Puja release with ‘Raktabeej’ alongside Abir, followed by her debut in the web series ‘Jaha Bolibo Satya Bolibo’. Now, she’s starring in ‘Alaap’, where she’s once again paired with Abir. In ‘Raktabeej’, they weren’t exactly cast as a couple, but ‘Alaap’ is a romantic film.

“It took us some time to finally work together in a romantic film,” Mimi smiled. “Abir da has always been supportive. He’s witnessed my entire career journey and I feel incredibly comfortable working with him.”

While Mimi is satisfied with the direction her career is taking, she also aspires to be part of larger-than-life cinema, like ‘Toofan’, alongside Bangladeshi superstar Shakib Khan. “Even though I do fewer shows now, I’ve noticed how the audience still reacts to our old chartbuster songs. In ‘Toofan’, I get to dance to peppy songs,” she said.

Mimi recently stepped into Bollywood with ‘Shastry Virudh Shastry’, a Bengali adaptation of ‘Posto’. But for now, she's not rushing into more Bollywood projects.

“If I find something good, I’ll work on it. But after 15 years in the industry, I can’t keep sending audition clips all the time,” she said.