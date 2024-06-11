‘Mirzapur’ Season 3 set to stream from July 5 on ‘Prime Video’

Putting an end to the speculation around the popular mnemonic ‘MS3W’ (meaning ‘Mirzapur Season 3 When’) and giving joy to millions of fans who have been awaiting the confirmation of the launch date with bated breath, ‘Prime Video’ officially announced July 5 as the launch date for the new season of its award-winning show. With Season 3, the stakes have gone notches higher and the canvas has become bigger. However, the rules remain the same while all eyes are on the coveted throne in the fictional world of Mirzapur. The big question prevails: whether the throne or ‘gaddi’ of Mirzapur will be earned or snatched in a battle of power and dominance where trust is a luxury that no one can afford.

The series boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik and Manu Rishi Chadha.

“With its authenticity, well-etched-out characters, relentless pace and nuanced storyline, ‘Mirzapur’ has truly captured the hearts of viewers worldwide, resonating deeply with fans who eagerly await its next season. The ‘Mirzapur’ franchise has embraced fandom in its purest form, where its characters have become a part of popular culture. At ‘Prime Video’, we are excited to treat the fans who have made this franchise so iconic and popular, with a fresh new season. In collaboration with our long-standing partners, ‘Excel Entertainment’, we are thrilled to bring a new chapter in the ‘Mirzapur’ saga that promises immersive entertainment replete with shocking twists and turns,” said Nikhil Madhok, head of Hindi originals, ‘Prime Video India’.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani of ‘Excel Entertainment’ said, “The first two seasons of ‘Mirzapur’ received a phenomenal response and love from our fans, both in India and around the world, which has been truly heartening and humbling. This overwhelming support is what motivates us to keep pushing our boundaries and delivering exceptional content. Our collaboration with ‘Prime Video’ is a testament to this success and we are committed to continuing to deliver compelling stories that strike a chord with audiences. We can’t wait for viewers to dive back into the quintessential world of ‘Mirzapur’ and experience the thrilling ride that awaits them in Season 3.”