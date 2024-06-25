Mindy Kaling reveals welcoming third child in earlier this year

Los Angeles: Actor-comic Mindy Kaling said that she quietly welcomed her third child in February.

The writer, behind popular shows such as "The Mindy Project" and "Never Have I Ever", made the announcement on her 45th birthday on Monday.

In an ‘Instagram’ post, Kaling said that she gave birth to a baby girl, named Anne, earlier this year.

"In late February, I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She's the best birthday present I could've ever imagined. When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I'm so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!" she wrote in a series of pictures with her children and of hers showing off her baby bump.

Kaling has two other children: a six-year-old daughter and three-year-old son. She has never revealed the identity of the father of her children.