'Mimi' actor Kriti Sanon believes in ‘old-school’ love

Dating apps are a complete ‘no’ for Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, who is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Crew’, which also co-stars Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The National Award-winning actor is set to appear on the streaming chat show ‘No Filter Neha’, where she made the revelation that she is quite ‘old-school’ when it comes to the subject of love.

In the latest promo of ‘No Filter Neha’, Kriti can be seen giving audiences a peek into her personal life, as she made some revelations about her ideal partner.

The actor said, “I have told everybody around me that ‘if you have anybody in mind, please let me know’. I can’t do dating apps. I am a bit old school that way. I believe in effort, gesture and romance.”

She further mentioned, “I need someone who is honest, loyal, extremely loving and tall. I am not describing seven to eight men. It is just one guy. I just need a robot, I guess. Am I asking for too much? These are just the basics.”

‘No Filter Neha’ season six is available to stream on ‘JioTV’ and ‘JioTV+’ with new episodes dropping every Thursday.