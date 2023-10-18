Millie Bobby Brown writes journals to keep her mental health in check

Millie Bobby Brown said that she attends therapy sessions and writes journals to keep her mental health in check. The ‘Stranger Things’ star is determined to focus on her self-care and hates the way the world views her in terms of her looks.

“I go to therapy. I journal. I take self-care days. I think self-care is so focused on doing a facemask and putting a scrunchie in, but it’s lighting a candle and taking a moment to yourself and counting your blessings and embracing your true inner self and nurturing that,” she told ‘Glamour’ magazine in a video chat, reported ‘aceshowbiz.com’.

Millie also recounted a recent incident where she felt abused over her looks in public. “The other day I was in a restaurant and I was asked if I could take a picture with this man and I said, ‘No. I’m really not feeling like I want to today.’ And he said, ‘Well, you’re not looking that great anyway’. So, I feel like things like that and those examples and those day-to-day challenges are the things I’ve struggled with the most, just not being able to see the interior of who I am and maybe the fact that I was just struggling that day or not able to. Making it about the exterior and my looks is kind of what I’m fighting against.”

Millie has been named one of Glamour’s ‘Women of the Year 2023’, alongside 39-year-old actress America Ferrera and each has their own cover of the title in a special edition of the magazine.

The actor, who shot to fame playing Eleven in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’, revealed in an interview to mark the honour she felt ‘penalised’ for talking too loudly when she shot to fame. She was trolled for getting excited during interviews when she became globally famous and talked about her early media appearances with her ‘Stranger Things’ co-stars: “We’re kids. We talk over each other. I was just penalised for overtalking, oversharing and being too loud.”

She recalled being accused by trolls of ‘trying to steal the thunder’ of her castmates and adults would call her ‘idiot’, ‘stupid’ and a ‘brat’.