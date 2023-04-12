Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi announce engagement

Los Angeles: "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown has announced engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

Brown shared the news by posting a picture with Bongiovi, 20, on ‘Instagram’. In the photo, the 19-year-old actor is seen wearing a diamond ring in her left hand.

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," she wrote in the caption.

Bongiovi, also an actor, posted two photographs with Brown on his ‘Instagram’ page and simply wrote, "forever".

Brown, who became an international star with her performance as Eleven in Netflix's "Stranger Things", has been in a relationship with Bongiovi since 2021. He is the son of famous singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi.