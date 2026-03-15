Milind Soman on South cinema vs. Bollywood: ' It is much easier to get things done and get them done on time'

Actor and famed model Milind Soman has a lot of experience under his belt. He has worked across many industries, including modelling and acting, in India. In a recent feature, the star opened up about the differences he has faced so far while working in South Indian cinema vs Hindi cinema.

Talking to IANS about his latest Tamil web series ‘Kaattaan’, the actor shared that acting and working in the South felt much more relaxed for him. He added, “That’s what I feel. There are not many things that you have to navigate or negotiate. Not that I personally have to do any of that, but I can see how everybody works.”

He further elaborated by sharing that, “It is much easier to get things done and get them done on time. Things move quickly and people are able to negotiate any kind of obstacles that come up, because shooting is otherwise and generally never easy.”

Referring to working in the Tamil industry, he added that he felt that everything contributed to the scene, and everyone collaborated on all efforts very seamlessly.

He further mentioned that he has also worked in Hindi cinema, sharing that ‘you cannot really generalise because every unit is different. A lot of it depends on the producer. The producer largely decides how the team works together’. Comparing the two of them, Soman confessed that South Indian films and TV shows were much easier for him to work with overall compared to Hindi cinema.