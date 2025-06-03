Miley Cyrus worries Sabrina Carpenter will get ‘fried’ due to busy schedule

Singer-actress Miley Cyrus, who shot to fame with the show ‘Hannah Montana’ when she was just 14 years old, worries Sabrina Carpenter will get ‘fried’ as a result of her erratic schedule.

Cyrus believes young performers should be offered regular therapy sessions and she is particularly concerned about the welfare of singers such as the ‘Espresso’ hitmaker because of their hectic schedules. She told the ‘New York Times’ newspaper: “Ariana (Grande) says, ‘There should be therapy for child actors’ and I totally agree. There should be a weekly check-in.”

“I’ve been doing very consistent therapy since I was 17 or 18 years old, so I think I’ve cleared up a lot of the feelings that I had about being a child star, and now I don’t notice it so much because I don’t notice it in me,” Cyrus added.

The ‘Flowers’ hitmaker said she worries when artists overwork themselves. Seeing Sabrina Carpenter constantly touring reminds her of how exhausting that lifestyle can be.

“I guess the only thing I notice is when people are working too hard. I met Sabrina Carpenter a couple of times and every time I see her, I have the urge to ask her if she’s OK. I’ll see she’s performing in Ireland and then the next day she’s doing a show in Kansas. And I’m like, ‘I don’t know how that could be physically OK’ because I was in that situation. I know what it feels like to fry yourself and I don’t want anyone else to get fried.”