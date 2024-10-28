Michael Cera and Emilia Jones join Glen Powell in 'The Running Man'

Los Angeles: "Juno" star Michael Cera and Emilia Jones of "CODA" fame have boarded the cast of filmmaker Edgar Wright's remake of "The Running Man".

According to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, the film is based on the novel by Stephen King. It is fronted by "Twisters" star Glen Powell.

The novel follows the story of a desperate man named Ben Richards who joins the most popular show called ‘The Running Man’ to arrange money for the treatment of his sick daughter. The show involves teams of killers hunting down contestants.

"The longer a contestant survives, the more money that person makes. But as the game show's producers and killers will find out, this desperate man will break all the rules and expose the show's dark secrets," read the official synopsis.

In the film, Jones will play a privileged woman blind to the oppression of the government opposite Powell's Richards, whereas Cera will essay the role of a naive rebel who tries to help the desperate man.

Previously, Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger starred as the lead in the 1987 sci-fi action film of the same name.

"The Running Man" also marks a reunion for Cera and Wright who previously worked in the 2010 film "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World".

Josh Brolin, Katy O'Brian and Lee Pace also round out the cast of the movie, which is set to begin shooting in London next year.