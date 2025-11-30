Michael B Jordan promises fresh take on ‘Thomas Crown Affair’

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Michael B Jordan said his upcoming ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ is not a reboot but a reimagining of the original films.

Jordan, who will direct and star in the film for ‘Amazon MGM Studios’, said he grew up admiring the Pierce Brosnan-led 1999 remake of the 1968 original starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway.

“I loved the 1999 version as a kid - Pierce Brosnan, the slickness and the art. I didn’t grow up going to museums, so that film showed me a different side of New York. My mom’s an artist, so I was raised around paints and leather dyeing. It shaped my taste more than I realised,” the actor told ‘Variety’.

Jordan said he later sought out the 1968 movie and the film’s distinct visual language left a mark on him. “The split screens, the style,” he recalled. “‘After ‘Creed’, MGM asked what I wanted to do next. I said, ‘Thomas Crown Affair’. I need that,” he said.

Jordan said he was drawn to the material because it offered room for reinterpretation without the pressures typically associated with large franchises. “It didn’t have too much baggage. There was just enough time between generations that it felt almost like an original story, but it’s not James Bond with crazy expectations, where no matter what I do, people are going to criticise it,” he said.

The actor-filmmaker also emphasised that the new film is not a straightforward remake. “I didn’t want a reboot. I wanted a reimagination. The first two films were about rich white guys stealing for fun. That doesn’t land today. Ours is more personal. The stakes are higher. Still got the fashion and romance,” he said.

‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ will feature an ensemble cast, including Adria Arjona, Kenneth Branagh, Pilou Asbaek and Danai Gurira. Jordan is producing the film through his ‘Outlier Society’ banner.