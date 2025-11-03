Mia McKenna-Bruce, Saoirse Ronan, Anna Sawai & Aimee Lou Wood to star in 'The Beatles' film

Los Angeles: ‘Sony Pictures Entertainment India’ announced that Hollywood stars Mia McKenna-Bruce, Saoirse Ronan, Anna Sawai and Aimee Lou Wood will star in Sam Mendes’ ‘The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event’. The four films are said to revolve around each of ‘The Beatles’ members: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

The four actresses will play the pivotal roles of their love interests in the movie. McKenna-Bruce will star as Maureen (Cox) Starkey, Ronan as Linda (Eastman) McCartney, Sawai as Yoko Ono and Wood as Pattie Boyd, as per a press release.

“Maureen, Linda, Yoko and Pattie are four fascinating and unique figures in their own right and I’m thrilled that we’ve managed to persuade four of the most talented women working in film today to join this amazing adventure,” said Mendes.

Maureen Cox, played by McKenna-Bruce, was an early fan of ‘The Beatles’ who met Ringo Starr at the Cavern Club in 1962. Their romance blossomed quickly and they married in 1965 and had three children together.

Linda Eastman (Ronan) was a celebrated photographer when she met Paul McCartney in 1967.

Japanese artist Yoko Ono (Sawai) met John Lennon at a London exhibition of her work. Although Lennon was married at the time, he was immediately intrigued by Yoko and the two eventually became inseparable creative partners for the rest of his life.

Pattie Boyd (Wood) was a successful model when in 1964 she met George Harrison on the set of the Beatles movie ‘A Hard Day’s Night’. The two began dating and later married, with Boyd sharing Harrison’s growing interest in Eastern mysticism.

Starring Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal and Joseph Quinn, as the legendary singers, the film marks the first time ‘Apple Corps Ltd’ and ‘The Beatles’ have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

‘The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event’ is a ‘Neal Street’ production in association with ‘Apple Corps’ for ‘Sony Pictures’. Mendes is producing alongside his ‘Neal Street’ partner, Pippa Harris and Neal Street’s Julie Pastor. Alexandra Derbyshire is also producing.

The film is set to be released in April of 2028.