‘Mere Mehboob’ is a special song for Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri, who is gearing up for her upcoming movie ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, shared that she took inspiration from Raveena Tandon’s and Katrina Kaif’s versions of the popular track ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ for her dance number ‘Mere Mehboob’ from the film.

In the song, Triptii dances with impeccable grace as she dons a blue indo-western outfit. The song also features a visually striking rain sequence where she performs alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Talking about the song, she said, “This song is really special for me as this is my dancing number. When your first-ever song is composed by Sachin-Jigar, sung by Shilpa Rao and Sachet Tandon and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya then what else do you need? I’m very, very thankful, happy, and excited.”

When asked if she took inspiration from iconic 1990s Bollywood songs like Raveena Tandon’s and Katrina Kaif’s versions of the popular track ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’, she said, “Yes, I had thought of it and watched them while rehearsing. I can’t compare myself to them - they are just too, too good. It was great fun to shoot this song. Ganesh sir and his team were brilliant. I was very nervous because it was my first dance number, but he made it so easy for me. He was like, ‘Now that you’ve learned it, just have fun. Don’t think about anything and just play’.”

‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ is set in the 1990s and Triptii plays Vidya, a small-town girl from Rishikesh.

The actress also revealed that growing up, her dance idol was the legendary Madhuri Dixit. “Madhuri ma’am… I’m a huge fan of hers and I used to dance to all her songs. She has always been my favourite.”

‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ is set to release on October 11.