Men kind of think about themselves, says Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has been in movies for more than two decades now, having made her debut with ‘Refugee’. The actor then went on to deliver some of the biggest hits with films like ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘3 Idiots’ and many more.

The ‘Bodyguard’ star will soon be seen in the film ‘The Crew’ with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Over the past few years, Kareena has been doing a lot of projects that have many actresses in the lead, be it ‘Good Newwz’ with Kiara Advani or ‘Veere Di Wedding’ with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

The actor was in conversation with ‘Film Companion’ when she spoke about how female actresses are far more comfortable sharing screen space with their female counterparts as compared to male actors.

Addressing the topic, she said, “Men kind of think about themselves. Women, on the other hand, have a quality where they also think about the other person. A male-centric film is mainly about men. Maybe they don’t like to share and women do. We are always thinking about each other in the film.”

“With ‘The Crew’, with Tabu and Kriti, it is more about discussing and talking. We are not trying to be one-up on each other. We are always talking about how we are going to make the scene better or about, ‘Let’s have some more fun’, so the audience has more fun. We want the film to work, as when a film with three women works, it says a lot,” she added.