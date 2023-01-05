Men don’t enjoy feeling emasculated: Emily Ratajkowski

Hollywood actor Emily Ratajkowski is sick of dating men who ‘don’t know how to handle’ strong and independent women and sees the appeal of dating another female instead.

The ‘Gone Girl’ star, who has been romantically linked to Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, DJ Orazio Rispo and Jack Greer since filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September, believes that some guys ‘truly think they want’ an independent partner but ultimately don’t enjoy feeling ‘emasculated’ and the relationship then goes downhill, as per reported by ‘femalefirst.co.uk’.

Speaking to guest Olivia Ponton on her ‘High Low with EmRata’ podcast, Emily said, “They’re like, ‘You’re special. You’ve done it’.”

“Then they slowly get emasculated; they don’t know what to do with those feelings; they resent you and then they start to tear you down. And then you’re just back to square one,” she added.

The 31-year-old beauty, who has a 21-month-old son named Sylvester with her estranged husband, branded the situation messed up and ‘unfair’ and can ‘understand dating women’ instead.

“There might be a competition, but it doesn’t feel like somebody’s taking something away from someone else. Weirdly, with heteronormative relationships, I feel like that happens,” said Ratajkowski.

According to the actor, strength and power are associated with the masculine and once the woman has them, the man doesn’t know what else he has.

“But I’m like, ‘How about you just be better at expressing your emotions and being there emotionally? That would be great’,” she stated.

The actor recently revealed she had joined a dating app but feared it was ‘too white’ and wasn’t convinced it would result in her meeting a ‘lady crush’.