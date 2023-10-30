Memoir of ad guru Prahlad Kakar to hit the stands on November 10

New Delhi: From the bizarre to the brazen, the upcoming memoir of renowned ad-film director Prahlad Kakar serves up scoops of his most unforgettable experiences, peppered with funny anecdotes from his personal life and seasoned with lessons on how to tell a riveting story in 30 seconds.

"Adman Madman: Unapologetically Prahlad", written by Kakar with author Rupangi Sharma, is scheduled to be released on November 10. It is published by ‘HarperCollins India’.

Be it secrets of the trade to create memorable brands or stories behind the celebrated advertisements that launched the careers of models - who then went on to become famous Bollywood actors - the book promises to have it all.

"It took three long years, a ‘hunterwali’ wife, a patient assistant writer and an irrational optimist publisher that we have finally managed to bring this labour of love to all readers. Now that when I read it and go back and relive all the moments, some are so funny, I laugh at myself," said Kakar, co-founder of ‘Genesis Film Production’, in a statement.

In 1971, clutching a princely sum of Rs 300 in his pocket, Kakar arrived at Bombay Central Station. Scratching the underbelly of Colaba Causeway, he learnt many life lessons for his survival and eventual climb to notoriety.

As the man who wears many hats, literally and figuratively, Kakar in the book tips his hat to life's incidental wisdom with raucous laughter.

"In 'Adman Madman', his no-holds-barred memoir, Prahlad will amaze readers with his exceptional writing skills. By the time you finish reading this laughter riot, a strong feeling of 'I wish I lived such an interesting life' overwhelms you. If I had money to buy only one book this year, this would be it," said Sachin Sharma, associate publisher of ‘HarperCollins India’.

The book, priced at Rs 799, is currently available for pre-order online.