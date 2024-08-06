Meg Ryan to receive award at Sarajevo Film Festival

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Meg Ryan will be honoured with the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award at the 30th edition of the ‘Sarajevo Film Festival’.

One of the largest film festivals in Europe, the gala is scheduled to be held in Sarajevo in Bosnia-Herzegovina between August 16 and August 23.

Ryan, who made her debut with 1981's "Rich and Famous" and has popular love stories such as "When Harry Met Sally", "Sleepless in Seattle", "You've Got Mail" and "Kate and Leopold" to her credit, will receive the award for her contribution to the film industry.

According to entertainment news outlet ‘Variety’, she will present a special screening of the 1998 hit "You’ve Got Mail", also starring Tom Hanks, at the ‘Coca-Cola Open Air Cinema’, the same venue where the film was first showcased 25 years ago at the festival’s fifth edition.

Ryan, 62, will also hold a masterclass moderated by Bosnian director Danis Tanovic (Oscar-winning film "No Man’s Land").

Her 2023 directorial "What Happens Later" will screen at the festival too. Ryan also stars in the movie alongside "X-Files" alum David Duchovny.