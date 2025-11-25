Meezaan Jafri rubbishes claims that ‘star kids have it easy’

Meezaan Jafri has been familiar with the term ‘nepotism’ for as long as he has been in the spotlight. He understands well how the industry and the public carry assumptions about star kids and the shortcuts they allegedly take to make their way to the top. Yet, during an interview, the actor, still riding high on the success of ‘De De Pyaar De 2’, showed no hesitation when the topic came up. “One false belief is that we have it easy,” he stated openly.

Meezaan, the son of actor Jaaved Jaaferi, addressed the notion that star kids have it easier. He said in an interview with ‘India Today’, “Someone who says that is quite stupid. Yes, of course, we have it easily from a very different perspective, but then we have it difficult also in a different perspective, because that baggage and burden are also there on that star kid. It’s easier to come in with a clean slate than to come up with so much baggage.”

When asked why he has had fewer projects since his debut in 2019, he acknowledges the existence of groupism in the industry. He clarifies that while everyone has their own actors or people in their own groups and a lot of people have plugged in their talent management agencies with their production houses. According to him, everyone tends to work within their own circles and he fully comprehends this reality.