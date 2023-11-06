Meet the heroes who save lives in ‘The Railway Men’ trailer

Following the release of a powerful teaser, the makers of Netflix’s ‘The Railway Men’ unveiled the web series’ trailer. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the show stars Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan, Divyendu Sharma and R Madhavan in lead roles. ‘The Railway Men’ is based on the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, a catastrophic event that resulted in the deaths of over 2,000 people and affected more than 600,000 workers and nearby inhabitants.

The trailer provided a glimpse of Bhopal before the gas tragedy, setting the stage for the unfolding events. The characters played by Menon, the station master of Bhopal Junction; Divyendu, a police officer and Babil, a locomotive pilot, are introduced. The city is then struck by a poisonous gas leak from the Union Carbide pesticide plant, specifically harmful Methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas.

The trailer highlighted how these three strangers come together and risk their lives to evacuate thousands of people from the city to a safe location. R Madhavan plays the role of Central Railways’ GM, who is determined not to abandon the people of Bhopal and Juhi Chawla also makes a powerful appearance in the trailer. The trailer concluded with the factory’s owner escaping as a voiceover could be heard saying, “Hum na jaan lene valo ko saza dete hai, na jaan bachane walo ko sabashi (We don’t punish those who take lives and neither reward those who save lives).”

Penned by Aayush Gupta, ‘The Railway Men’ comprises four gripping episodes. Produced by Yash Raj Films’ digital arm, ‘YRF Entertainment’, the show is described as a ‘thrilling account of courage and a salute to humanity’, capturing the heroic efforts of individuals in the face of a devastating tragedy. The show will start streaming on ‘Netflix’ on November 18.