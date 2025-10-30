Meet the characters of ‘Lokkhikantopur Local’

‘Binodiini - Ekti Natir Upakhyan’ director Ram Kamal Mukherjee has managed a casting coup of sorts for his second Bengali film ‘Lokkhikantopur Local’, which hits theatres on November 21, 2025. From Rituparna Sengupta, Kaushik Ganguly, Indranil Sengupta, to Paoli Dam and Sayoni Ghosh, to Sangita Sinha (also the producer), the film has a stellar cast.

‘Lokkhikantopur Local’ deals with three different families and their crises set in the heartland of Kolkata. Three couples, placed at three different parts of the city, are struggling to meet their dreams in the city of joy. All three families meet with certain unforeseen circumstances in their lives, wherein they have no option but to hire a maid in their respective families.

The film tries to see the different layers of relationship through the eyes and heart of house helps who travel from Lokkhikantopur to Kolkata. How these maids become an integral part of the families and also an important fabric of the society is the soul of this movie.