Meaningless mainstream, boring festival films: Ananyabrata’s Blunt Take

Indie director Ananyabrata Chakraborty identifies himself essentially as a writer. To him, direction is an extension of writing. In fact, before his debut Hindi film ‘Kaise Ye Paheli’, which had its world premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival 2025, he was enjoying his stint as an actor too. He acted in Varun Grover’s acclaimed ‘All India Rank’ and also did an advertisement alongside Shah Rukh Khan. But in the film industry, which has hardly ever recognised writers, Ananyabrata knows that he needs to sustain through acting assignments so that, as a writer-director, he can tell the stories he wants to. ‘Millennium Post’ chats with the indie maker. Excerpts:

You’re an actor, writer and now a director too, but what’s your first love?

Writing. That’s the art form I truly identify with and have practised for the longest time. Direction, in my case, is an extension of writing. In addition, I needed something to sustain myself while I was trying to make the film without studio funding and acting has really helped me with that and now, I enjoy that too.

Your debut Hindi film ‘Kaise Ye Paheli’ had its world premiere at NYIFF 2025. When a film returns from a big festival like that, does it actually help its box-office journey back home?

Not necessarily. Unfortunately, in India, while the mainstream is filled with meaningless entertainers, the festival films are largely boring and so they struggle to connect with audiences when they come back home. However, with ‘Kaisi Ye Paheli’, we have tried to follow the footsteps of films like ‘Laapataa Ladies’ and ‘Udaan’, which are meaningful as well as entertaining. Films like these, which have the intent to connect with Indians, can find an audience, I feel.

‘Kaisi Ye Paheli’ deals with the loneliness of an ageing mother living with her grown-up son, a very real problem that mainstream films often ignore. What sparked this idea for you?

It’s got to do with my own inability to connect with my mother. She has struggled with loneliness after my father passed away in 2010, when I was still figuring things out. That said, loneliness, as a topic, doesn’t really lend itself to accessible and engaging cinema. So, we arrived at a metaphor and then the genre, dark comedy murder mystery, to tell the story in a way that’s fun to consume.

Rajit Kapur plays a Bengali detective in the film. So, is his character inspired by any literary icon or did you borrow traits from someone specific?

Oh yes, I borrowed from everywhere - Britain and Bengal. We have named a lot of references within the film as well. It is, in a way, a homage to all the greats of detective fiction, but with a truly original idea at the centre of it. Also, Bondo, the character played by Rajit Kapur in our film, is very different in competence and politeness from his own immortal portrayal of Byomkesh Bakshi.

You acted in Varun Grover’s ‘All India Rank’. You have also shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in an advertisement.

Varun Grover is a senior who has often taken the time to read my writing attempts and has inspired me in several ways. My part in ‘All India Rank’ was very tiny, but on set, I was able to observe a good man direct his first film about a year before I directed mine and that was a priceless experience.

And about Shah Rukh Khan. Well, that was just a dream that somehow found its way into reality. ‘Chamatkar’ was the first film I watched in a theatre. I was only seven then and I have been a fan of his ever since.

Acting vs Direction

What’s next for you?

I see myself sustaining through acting, so as a writer-director, I get to tell the stories that I truly wish to.