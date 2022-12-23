'Maujaan Hi Maujaan' Set To Release In September 2023

New Delhi: Punjabi romance comedy "Maujaan Hi Maujaan" will release in theatres on September 8, 2023, the makers said on Thursday.

Directed by Smeep Kang, the upcoming movie stars Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon and Karamjit Anmol.

Gippy Grewal shared the release date of "Maujaan Hi Maujaan" on its official 'Twitter' page.

" 'Maujaan Hi Maujaan' releasing worldwide on Sept 8, 2023," the popular actor wrote alongside the poster of the film.

Vaibhav-Shreya penned the story and screenplay of the movie, which has the dialogues by Naresh Kathooria.

Amardeep Grewal of 'East Sunshine Productions' has backed the project.

The three actors will also share the screen in another Punjabi-language comedy "Carry on Jatta 3".

Production on "Maujaan Hi Maujaan" began in November.