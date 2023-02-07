Matthew Macfadyen boards Prime Video thriller ‘Holland, Michigan’

Los Angeles: Actor Matthew Macfadyen has boarded the cast of ‘Prime Video’ thriller movie ‘Holland, Michigan’.

The film will see the ‘Succession’ star share screen space with Nicole Kidman and Gael García Bernal.

According to the entertainment website ‘Deadline’, Mimi Cave is attached to direct the feature billed as a ‘Hitchcock-style thriller involving secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town’.

Kidman is also producing the project with Per Saari via her ‘Blossom Films’ banner.

Pacific View Management and Productions’ Peter Dealbert is backing the film as well along with Kate Churchill of ‘Churchill Films’, who is serving as executive producer.

Macfadyen is best known for playing Tom Wambsgans in HBO’s drama series ‘Succession’, which returns for its fourth season in March. He has won an Emmy and a BAFTA for his performance in the show.