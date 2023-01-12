Matt Reeves confirms Robert Pattinson's return as the Caped Crusader in 'The Batman 2'

After Matt Reeves’s directorial ‘The Batman’ became a bonafide box office success, minting 770 million dollars at the global box office, many fans were anticipating a sequel to the antihero feature. Recently, the filmmaker confirmed that part two of last year’s ‘The Batman’ is indeed in the works.

Speaking with ‘Collider’, Reeves said that he is quite excited about the movie, as building a ‘Batverse’ from the scratch has been his ‘passion project.’

“We are working on a movie. I’ll put it to you that way. We’re deep in it and my partner and I are writing, Mattson Tomlin and I are writing and it’s really exciting and I’m really excited about what we’re doing,” said the director.

Not only did Reeves confirm a movie, but he also went on to add that Pattinson would be returning in the iconic caped crusader role: “I am really excited to be doing that with Robert Pattinson because I just think he’s such a special person and actor.”

The fact that Pattinson is making his return in the hit role is big news, considering how many of the earlier inked deals with DC actors have lately been scrapped, post-James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as heads of the ‘DC Studios’, coupled with DC’s deal with ‘Warner Bros Discovery’. ‘Wonder Woman’ film with Gal Gadot is not happening and Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Superman. Meanwhile, reports are doing the rounds that Jason Momoa will also not be seen in the future ‘Aquaman’ franchise.

Not only a sequel, but Reeves is also doing a miniseries with HBO centered around the Batman villain Penguin, with Colin Farrell playing the titular role. Earlier, speaking about the Batman universe, Reeves had said, “We are very soon going to start shooting ‘The Penguin’ with Colin. That is super exciting. There are some other things we have planned too. The ‘Batverse’ of what we’re doing has me very excited and I’m very passionate about it.