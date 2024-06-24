‘Matka King is both intriguing and deeply rooted in cultural history’

Kritika Kamra, who will be starring opposite Vijay Varma in Nagraj Manjule’s ‘Matka King’, said that the crime drama series is not only intriguing but also deeply rooted in cultural history.

‘Matka King’ delves into the Matka gambling phenomenon that swept through India from the 1960s to the 1990s. The series promises to bring to life the gripping and often perilous world of ‘Matka’ gambling, with Kritika playing a pivotal role alongside the versatile Vijay.

“I am elated to join the cast of ‘Matka King’ and collaborate with such an incredibly talented team,” Kritika shared.

Kritika, who was last seen in the series ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’, said that the upcoming show by Manjule is deeply rooted in cultural history. “The story of ‘Matka King’ is not only intriguing but also deeply rooted in cultural history. It is a privilege to be part of a project that draws inspiration from such a significant aspect of India’s past,” she said.

She added, “I can’t wait for the audience to witness the world of ‘Matka King’ and the intense journey we have crafted.”