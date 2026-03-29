Matka King: A Tale of Ambition and Power

‘Prime Video’ celebrated Vijay Varma’s birthday by announcing April 17 as the worldwide premiere date of his upcoming ‘Prime Original’ drama ‘Matka King’. Created and written by Abhay Koranne and created and directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, the series is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashwini Sidwani, and Ashish Aryan, under the banners of ‘Roy Kapur Films’, ‘Aatpat’ and ‘SMR Productions’.

Featuring Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover in lead roles along with Vineet Kumar Singh, Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever and many others in pivotal roles, ‘Matka King’ follows Brij Bhatti, a sharp-minded and enterprising cotton trader, played by the dynamic Vijay Varma, who navigates the fast-changing landscape of 1960s Bombay in pursuit of legitimacy and respect. Set against a world of bustling markets, crowded chawls and shifting power dynamics, what begins as an ambitious idea soon takes on a life of its own, drawing in people across social strata. As aspirations grow and stakes rise, the series unfolds into a gripping narrative shaped by ambition, power and belonging.

“‘Matka King’ is a gripping story of one man’s journey to succeed against all odds in a changing world, told in a way that will surprise audiences. The tale of Brij Bhatti’s rise as the Mata King is equal parts fascinating and cautionary. We are thrilled to have partnered with ‘Roy Kapur Films’, ‘Aatpat’ and ‘SMR Productions’ to bring this bold story to viewers worldwide on April 17,” said Nikhil Madhok, director & head of ‘Originals’, ‘Prime Video, India’.

Co-producer Siddharth Roy Kapur shared, “What drew us to ‘Matka King’ was the scale and uniqueness of the world it is set in and the story of an individual navigating ambition, identity and the pursuit of respect in a rapidly evolving society. It’s a narrative rooted in a specific time and place, yet universally relatable in its exploration of human aspirations and choices. Combining forces with Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, whose extraordinary work I have always admired, has been extremely rewarding. And the talented Abhay Koranne, whom we have successfully collaborated with before, has brought a distinct creative vision and authenticity to the storytelling.”

“With a stellar ensemble led by Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra and Gulshan Grover, the series is brought to life with remarkable depth and nuance. We are delighted to deepen our collaboration with ‘Prime Video’ on this ambitious project and look forward to bringing ‘Matka King’ to audiences starting April 17, only on ‘Prime Video’,” he added.