Masterclass at IFFI: Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Shantanu Moitra share insights on filmmaking and creative life

Panjim (Goa): On the 3rd day of the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), a riveting masterclass featuring acclaimed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and renowned music director Shantanu Moitra drew a packed audience at Kala Academy in Panjim, Goa. The session on Friday, titled “Living Movies: Filmmaking and the Creative Life,” offered a unique blend of music, storytelling, and candid reflections on the art of filmmaking.

The event kicked off with Shantanu Moitra performing his iconic song “Piyu Bole Piya Bole” from the film ‘Parineeta’. Chopra, known for his vibrant energy, quickly joined in, breaking the traditional format of such masterclasses. Instead of remaining seated, he stood up, engaging the audience with his dynamic presence throughout the session.

Chopra began by sharing a personal anecdote from his early career, recounting his aspiration to work with legendary director Vijay Anand. He revealed how he had been promised an opportunity to assist Anand, which left him waiting for months without any confirmation. This experience of anticipation and disappointment laid the groundwork for Chopra's understanding of the film industry.

In discussing his debut film, ‘Khamosh’, Chopra reflected on the challenges he faced in marketing the film and repaying the financial support he received from the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC). He explained that if he failed to repay, future funding would be jeopardized. Despite receiving praise from industry veterans, he found himself in a position where he had to take on the role of distributor for his own film, showcasing the difficult realities many filmmakers encounter.

Moitra, in turn, shared his experiences working with Chopra, particularly during the production of ‘Parineeta’. He recalled the uncertainty surrounding the film’s music popularity at the time, given the prevailing industry trends. Nevertheless, Chopra’s trust in Moitra was unwavering; he signed Moitra for three subsequent projects even before the success of ‘Parineeta’ was confirmed. “That’s what defines Vidhu Vinod Chopra,” Moitra remarked, emphasising Chopra’s instinctive decision-making.

Characterising Chopra as a tough taskmaster, Moitra humorously noted, “Vinod does not know where he wants to go – but he certainly knows where he does not want to stand.” This candid observation elicited laughter from the audience, highlighting the challenges and dynamics of working with such a passionate filmmaker.

When the conversation turned to the importance of understanding the business side of filmmaking, Chopra expressed his disapproval, stating, “I only make a film that I believe in.” He emphasized his guiding principle: “Entertain-Educate-Elevate: The Principle of 3E’s we follow in VCF,” referring to his production company, Vinod Chopra Films.

Chopra also touched on his relationships with directors when he produces films, saying, “I don’t trust a director; I trust a human being.” This statement highlighted his belief in the importance of personal connections over professional titles in the collaborative realm of filmmaking.

The session concluded with Chopra and Moitra embodying the life philosophy that permeates their cinema: “Don’t be a bore; only entertain.”

Their engaging exchange not only inspired aspiring filmmakers but also reinforced the idea that creativity and authenticity should take center stage in the film industry. As the audience left the session, they carried with them valuable insights into the creative process and the collaborative spirit that defines truly impactful cinema.