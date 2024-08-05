Marriage requires compromise, says Nicole Kidman

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman recently shared the key to a happy marriage. She revealed that marriage requires compromise.

The actress, who has been married to music star Keith Urban since 2006, told Victoria Beckham for ‘Vogue Australia’ magazine, “The greatest advice I was given was there’s the individual - so there’s the ‘me’ and the ‘you’ - and there’s the ‘we’. And that’s only you. No one else has what you two create, or what Keith and I create, any married couple who are partners, any people who have chosen to be in a relationship together, we create this, so we decide what this is.”

Kidman, who was previously married to movie star Tom Cruise, said that any successful marriage requires some degree of compromise, reported ‘femalefirst.co.uk’.

“Compromise as well. A lot. It’s always trial and error and sometimes it’s imbalanced and then it gets back in balance. We don’t gloat about it,” she said.

Kidman added, “People always ask, ‘What’s your marriage advice?’ We don’t have any! Everyone does their own thing and creates it. I’m not some relationship guru. I’m just trying to find my own way.”

The actress said that Urban has been a stable influence in her life since they got married. She also said that her husband has helped her to navigate the pressures of fame and success.

“It’s such an unstable industry and he is my solace. Every day we get up in the morning and we go for a walk and we hold hands. We love holding hands,” she shared.