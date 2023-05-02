Salman Khan recently said that he simply advised ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ co-star Shehnaaz Gill to move on in life, but it had nothing to do with him. He was talking about getting himself a partner when he talked about Shehnaaz.

At a promotional event for the film, Salman had asked the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant to move on, to which she promptly replied, ‘kar gai (already moved on)’.

Salman was sharing his desire to have kids, not a wife, when a famed interviewer reminded him that he advised Shehnaaz to move on in life. Salman then said on the popular chat show: “I told her to move on. Sid is not in this world anymore. I am sure he will also want Shehnaaz to move on. That doesn’t mean she should get married or have kids.”

He added, laughing loudly, “Marriage and kids can happen later. But it was a piece of advice for her to get out of the ‘Sidnaaz phase’. It was very difficult and she was breaking down. So, I told her to move on. But that doesn’t mean bring it on, ‘bring it on’.”

‘Bring it on’ is an oft-quoted dialogue from Salman’s latest film, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. In the film, he uses that dialogue each time he wishes to challenge his opponent to come for him.

Most recently, Shehnaaz worked with Salman in the Farhad Samji film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ which was released last month and scored Rs 100 crore in ten days in India, as per a report.