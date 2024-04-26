Mark Ruffalo is recognised more for '13 Going on 30' character than Hulk

Los Angeles: Actor Mark Ruffalo says he is recognised more for his role in 2004's "13 Going on 30" than his portrayal of superhero Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ruffalo, who starred in the fantasy rom-com, walked down memory lane on its 20th anniversary in a virtual chat alongside co-stars Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer.

"13 Going on 30" revolved around a teenager Jenna Rink, played by Garner, whose wish of becoming an adult on her 13th birthday comes true when she wakes up as a 30-year-old woman the next morning.

Ruffalo said he has received most recognition for playing Matty, Jenna's childhood friend who eventually gets married to her, than essaying the giant green beast Hulk who is the alter-ego of genius physicist Bruce Banner in the ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe’ for more than a decade.

“There are two types of people in this world. There’s Hulk people and there’s ‘13 Going on 30′ people and I get equal amounts - way more ’13 Going on 30',” the actor said.

Garner also shared the video of the chat on her ‘Instagram’ handle.

"#13GoingOn30. Twenty years. We are three Boomers braving zoom - because we want to thank you. To every person who has loved this movie along with us: Thank You. We see you. We appreciate you and we love you back. Forever thirty, flirty and thriving!" she wrote in the caption.

Directed by Gary Winick, "13 Going on 30" released on April 23, 2004. It was written by Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith.