Mariah Carey among 2024 nominees for ‘Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’

The ‘Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation’ very recently announced this year’s slate of nominees, with 10 first-timers. On Saturday (Pacific Standard Time), the Cleveland Museum and ‘Hall of Fame’ revealed a list of 15 artistes eligible for induction at this year’s ceremony: Mary J Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B and Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane’s Addiction, Kool and the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinead O’Connor, Ozzy Osbourne and Sade, reported ‘People’ magazine.

“This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the ‘Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’ honours and celebrates. Continuing in the true spirit of ‘Rock and Roll’, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps,” said John Sykes, chairman of the ‘Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

As per ‘People’, eligibility for nomination requires an artiste to have released their first commercial recording 25 or more years ago or by 1999, as per the foundation.

10 of the 15 nominees are appearing on the ballot for the first time, including Carey, Cher, Kravitz, Osbourne, Sade and the late O’Connor. 13 artistes made last year’s class of inductees into the ‘Hall of Fame’. Among them were George Michael posthumously, Chaka Khan, Missy Elliott, Kate Bush and Sheryl Crow.

An international voting body of more than 1,000 artists will partake in selecting the 2024 inductees. Voters will evaluate potential inductees based on factors ranging from impact and influence on others to longevity and superiority in style or skill. In late April, the foundation will hold its induction ceremony in Cleveland, with additional information to be revealed. For the second year, the 2024 ceremony will stream live on ‘Disney+’, air as a special on ABC at a later date and be available to stream on ‘Hulu’ the day after the telecast.