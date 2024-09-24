Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi to lead ‘Wuthering Heights’ film

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Margot Robbie and ‘Saltburn’ breakout Jacob Elordi will headline Oscar-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of the classic novel ‘Wuthering Heights’.

Fennell, who won an Oscar for the ‘Best Original Screenplay’ for her directorial debut movie ‘Promising Young Woman’, will write and direct as well as produce the new take on the novel, penned by English author Emily Bronte and published in 1847. The story is about two families, the Earnshaws and the Lintons and the turbulent relationship they have with the Earnshaws’ foster son, Heathcliff.

According to entertainment news outlet ‘Deadline’, Robbie is set to star as Catherine Earnshaw, while Elordi will play Heathcliff.

Robbie’s production banner ‘LuckyChap’ will also produce Fennell’s film, marking her third collaboration with the director after ‘Promising Young Woman’ and ‘Saltburn’.