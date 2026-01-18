'Mardaani 3' is an important film: Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji is back as Shivani Shivaji Roy in ‘Mardaani 3’. She recently spoke about the film and shared why it means a lot to her. The actress said that this film is not just another movie. She called it an important film. According to her, the story is made to give strength to women and also to give hope.

While speaking about the film, Rani told ‘ANI’, “When we watch this content, our awareness will increase. This is the story of women’s empowerment, to give strength to women. This film is made to give hope and I want every girl, every woman to watch this film and get inspired.”

‘Mardaani 3’ is the third part of the popular ‘Mardaani’ franchise. The series shows Rani as a fearless police officer who fights crime in her city. The films mainly focus on crimes against women and children. Over the years, the character of Shivani Shivaji Roy has become very strong and inspiring for many viewers.

Ahead of the film’s release, Mukerji visited DY Patil Medical College for a special meet-and-greet. She joined fans in performing traditional martial arts using a bamboo stick.

Talking about the experience, Rani said, “I am so happy to see them (young fans) because this masculine play that these girls do is actually a traditional martial art form in India. So, I have been a big fan of theirs and this masculine play. My film’s name is ‘Mardaani’ and my name is Shivani Shivaji Roy. So, a lot of things have become connected.”

The trailer of ‘Mardaani 3’ was released earlier this week. The three-minute-16-second trailer shows a dark and serious story. It begins with the disappearance of young girls. Rani returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy, who is now racing against time to save them from child trafficking.

Written by Aayush Gupta and directed by Abhiraj Minwala, ‘Mardaani 3’ is set to release in theatres on January 30, 2026.