Many shades of charm: Dharmendra & his leading ladies

Only a truly confident actor can stay comfortable when an actress takes the spotlight. For Dharmendra, one of the greatest stars to ever grace Indian cinema, working in women-centric films was never a concern. He created some of his most memorable and successful on-screen partnerships with leading ladies such as Hema Malini, who later became his wife, Meena Kumari, Mala Sinha, Zeenat Aman, Sharmila Tagore and Asha Parekh.

When ‘Phool Aur Patthar’ (1966) was released, it didn’t just turn Dharmendra into an overnight star; it also marked the beginning of a screen pairing that oozed elegance and emotional intensity. Opposite Meena Kumari, Dharmendra found both his footing as an actor and his identity as a romantic hero. Meena Kumari’s vulnerability found a striking counterpoint in Dharmendra’s quiet strength. The film was a turning point. ‘Phool Aur Patthar’ became the year’s biggest hit and the industry found its new leading man. They went on to work together in several films, including ‘Chandan Ka Palna’ (1967), ‘Baharon Ki Manzil’ (1968) and ‘Kaajal’ (1965). Their relationship also became the talking point. Years later, when Dharmendra was asked about her, he had said, “I was not in love with Meena Kumari. She was a huge star and I was her fan.”









Dharmendra explored the emotional side of his craft opposite actresses like Sharmila Tagore and Suchitra Sen (Mamta). In ‘Anupama’ (1966), Dharmendra played the introspective Ashok opposite Sharmila Tagore’s shy and withdrawn Anupama. The same subtlety defined his work in ‘Satyakam’ (1969), where Sharmila’s gentle strength complemented Dharmendra’s moral intensity.









If there’s one name inseparable from Dharmendra’s, it is Hema Malini. Together, they defined an era. The pairing of the ‘Dream Girl’ and the ‘He-Man’ became the stuff of legend. Films like ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’ (1972), ‘Sholay’ (1975), ‘Raja Jani’ (1972), ‘Pratigya’ (1975) and ‘Dream Girl’ (1977) didn’t just showcase their crackling chemistry; they became milestones in Hindi cinema. As Veeru and Basanti in ‘Sholay’, they delivered one of Indian cinema’s most iconic romances. Hema Malini later became his second wife.

With Zeenat Aman, he shared screen space in films like ‘Katilon Ke Kaatil’ (1981) and ‘Dharam Veer’ (1977), blending his old-school charm with her modern vivacity. With Rekha, his performances in ‘Kahani Kismat Ki’ (1973) and ‘Keemat’ (1973) brought together two powerful personalities.













He also shared delightful partnerships with Mala Sinha in films like ‘Ankhen’ (1968), ‘Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi’ (1966), ‘Pooja Ke Phool’ (1964) and many others. Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan also shared a beautiful chemistry in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s ‘Guddi’ (1971), where Jaya played a star-struck teenager and Dharmendra appeared as himself, gently reminding audiences that reel heroes are human too. Decades later, the iconic pair shared the screen once again in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ (2023), this time evoking laughter. Few remember that Dharmendra also worked opposite Jayalalitha, the southern superstar who later became one of India’s most formidable political leaders. Their pairing was seen in ‘Izzat’ (1968), where Jayalalitha played his romantic interest.





















From the vulnerable young man in ‘Bandini’ to the dashing hero of ‘Dream Girl’, Dharmendra’s journey has been filled with women who defined his films as much as he defined theirs. “I never had a problem with being in heroine-oriented films or films where other actors had more powerful roles,” he said.