Many doubted Ameesha Patel on playing a mother in ‘Gadar 2’

Ameesha Patel will be reprising her role as Sakeena in ‘Gadar 2’. At the trailer launch event, the actor opened up about how many had doubts when she was offered the first instalment of the film. She also added that even after two decades, many people still had doubts about whether she could pull off the role of a mother in the sequel.

The trailer, released on Kargil Vijay Divas, saw Tara (Sunny) and Sakina’s son Jeete (Utkarsh) get tortured by a Pakistani army general. Tara promises an anguished Sakina that he’ll get Jeete back. He visits Lahore and beats up Pakistani army soldiers with a sledgehammer.

At the launch, Ameesha talked about how many insiders didn’t trust her to pull off the role of a mother in ‘Gadar’. Recounting those comments without taking any names, she said, “When I was initially offered ‘Gadar’, a lot of people from the film industry, big names, had asked how I’d be able to pull off the role. People also called ‘Gadar’ gutter before its release.”

Ameesha then added that the same doubts have persisted since she took on the sequel to the film as well. She said, Now, ahead of ‘Gadar 2’, people are still asking how I can pull off a mother’s role after doing a song like ‘Lazy Lamhe’.”

‘Gadar 2’ is co-produced by Anil Sharma and ‘Zee Studios’. The film will release in cinemas on August 11.