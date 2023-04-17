'Many actors don’t have the control and ability to just walk away'

Radhika Apte’s latest project is the OTT film ‘Mrs Undercover’, in which she plays a former special agent who has retired and settled down in domesticity. Directed by Anushree Mehta, the comedy-drama also stars Sumeet Vyas and Rajesh Sharma. The actor spoke about the difficult situations that actors find themselves in when they say yes to a project, see the script and find it objectionable. She went on to explain that while certain things are covered in a contract, not every actor can just walk away from a project.

Speaking to a popular entertainment news agency, Radhika shared how sometimes actors find themselves in a corner when a project they’re on suddenly changes direction.

“I find it difficult when they don’t give you the script and it comes much later and there are lots of things you would have had a problem with, but now you’re shooting. I’ve had films where scripts were changed at the last minute. And you’re like, ‘I don't agree with this’, but you have no option because the whole unit is standing and waiting. Even though things are in your contract, things don’t go as per the contract,” she said.

She added, “It’s very hard. Sometimes people don’t like what they watch and they come to you and say, ‘How could you do a film like that? You think it’s easy?’ It’s not in my control. Many actors don’t have the control, authority and ability to just walk away and say, ‘I’m not going to do it’.”