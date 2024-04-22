Manushi Chhillar reacts to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s box office failure

Manushi Chhillar had her fourth release in April 2024. The actor played an action-packed role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s high-octane patriotic thriller, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. The movie, however, failed to do wonders at the box office despite its hype. In an interview with ‘Zoom’, Manushi reflected on BMCM’s failure.

Manushi was quizzed about her reaction to the box office fate of her latest release. She opined, “I was like, ‘I thought to myself that a lot in my life has happened overnight’. Not that I haven’t worked hard for it. But I used to think that if I’m focused and dedicated, then I am sure I will get something out of it and I have gotten something out of everything. But yes, as an actor, you want your films to do well. You want people to watch you, to like you, like the film and enjoy and have a good time and feel entertained. Sometimes, it doesn’t happen, which is completely normal. That’s something I have made peace with. For me, the only thing is I need to be doing a good job and exploring new things. I need to also have filmmakers see me do something on screen. So, I think that was my takeaway. Box office numbers are something that, as an actor, you don’t have any control over so whatever I don’t have control of, I don’t think much of it.”

Manushi Chillar played the character of Captain Misha in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Alaya F in pivotal characters. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist in the film. Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Roy also play crucial roles in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.