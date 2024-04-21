Manushi Chhillar praises Rashmika Mandanna’s performance in ‘Animal’

Manushi Chhillar was last seen on the big screen in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. She starred alongside Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Alaya F in the film. Recently, Manushi spoke about her journey and revealed that she was considered for Kiara Advani’s role in ‘Kabir Singh’. The actor even shared how she loves Sandeep Reddy Vanga and wishes to work with him.

In a conversation with ‘Zoom TV’, Manushi spoke about her fondness for Vanga, especially how he portrays his women characters on the big screen. Talking about the same, Manushi also went on to praise Rashmika Mandanna for her character in Animal.

“In this entire men fighting each other kind of story, she stood her ground as her character had an arc and Rashmika did a great job. That’s a role I would have loved to do,” said Manushi.

Addressing rumours of being approached to play Kiara Advani’s character, Preeti, in ‘Kabir Singh’, Manushi agreed and said that she came to know much later that she was considered to play this role opposite Shahid Kapoor. However, she had just won Miss World and was on a contract with them for a year, so things could not materialise.

Manushi was crowned Miss World in 2017 and following that, she made her acting debut in 2022 opposite Akshay Kumar in ‘Samrat Prithviraj’. This year, Manushi had two releases, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and ‘Operation Valentine’ opposite Varun Tej.