Manushi Chhillar opens up about the failure of ‘Samrat Prithviraj’

Manushi Chhillar, who won the Miss World 2017 pageant, later went on to make her debut with ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ opposite Akshay Kumar, but the movie bombed at the box office. The actor has a string of releases lined up this year, including ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and ‘Tehran’.

Looking back, Manushi told a leading media house that despite the debacle of ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, everything has worked out fine for her so far.

She added that though she was disappointed that the film didn’t do well, she had worked extremely hard on it.