Manoj Bajpayee's career came in full shape after he bagged ‘Satya’

‘The Family Man’ star Manoj Bajpayee recently opened up about his 1998 film, ‘Satya’ with Ram Gopal Varma which proved as a game-changer for the actor. According to him, he will always be indebted to the director.

In an interview with a news portal, Manoj said that he did the film when he didn’t have a career. He was just getting some roles here and there and surviving in the city. According to him, his career came in full shape after he bagged ‘Satya’.

Talking about the film, Bajpayee revealed that they really didn’t know how it was all going to turn out. The enthusiasm was that they were going to make something they always wanted to, with so much freedom to perform.

The actor added that they were improvising every day because they were given that freedom by the writers and directors to create and deliberate together.

Sharing his opinion about the impact of ‘Satya’ in the film industry, Manoj added that there is an industry before ‘Satya’ and an industry after ‘Satya’. According to him, the film has completely changed the way the industry looked at cinema and theatre actors. He added that it is remarkable in the manner that it has given confidence to the new talents in every department.

Bajpayee went on to add that they all thought that they were part of a fantastic film, but they could not foresee the amount of love or the euphoria it was going to create at the box office.