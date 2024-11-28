Manoj Bajpayee talks about ‘Despatch’

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee talked about working with filmmaker Kanu Behl, known for making movies such as ‘Titli’ and also about his film ‘Despatch’, which was played at the ‘International Film Festival of India’ (IFFI) in Goa.

In ‘Despatch’, Bajpayee plays Joy, a seasoned crime editor at a Mumbai tabloid who becomes entangled in a dangerous investigation while struggling to maintain his relevance in the digital age.

“Though its undercurrent is of a thriller, the way Behl has treated it is quite fascinating,” Manoj said, reported ‘variety.com’.

He added, “People are finding the whole approach of not really flowing with the events and focusing rather on those events actually inside the human being, inside that character and in the darkness of his own personality, which is far scarier than the events which are unfolding.”

Manoj was attracted to the script and wanted to work with Behl, despite the warnings about his reputation as a challenging director.

“Once I knew that the script was good, I wanted to just collaborate because everybody scared me about Kanu Behl - that he is a very difficult director. He can actually break you and the more people told me about the stories from the set, the more determined I became to work in this film because I really wanted to experience his approach, experience and how he has this reputation,” said the actor.