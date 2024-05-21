Manoj Bajpayee says he lives upper middle-class life

Manoj Bajpayee said that he lives a ‘middle-class life’, even though he has refined tastes and enjoys champagne. In an interview, the actor said that he deliberately bought himself a small car without any fancy features, because he can’t teach himself how to operate his other vehicle, which is expensive and fully equipped. Manoj said that there is no limit to human ambition and one’s desire to accumulate more wealth than one needs.

Asked about his relationship with money in an appearance on the ‘RealHit YouTube’ channel, the actor said, “You need to have enough money for medical expenses and for your children’s education. You need to be able to live a comfortable, dignified life, where you don’t have to borrow money from anybody. That’s it. Otherwise, there’s no limit. The limit is Ambani. There are lots of rich people in the world and I cannot become like them through acting. You have to set your own limits and rein in your greed.”

He said that he has never worked for money and continued, “So long as you see money as a by-product of your job, you will remain at peace. If you are desperate for money, your journey isn’t going to last very long. If you prioritise your work, money will follow. I believe in this very strongly. You shouldn’t compromise on what is basically a by-product.”

Manoj said that to ensure that his feet remain firmly on the ground, he drives a plain car. “We live a middle-class life and we are proud of it. But here’s what happens - when you make a name for yourself, luxuries follow. I don’t have to ask for them. But at the end of the day, we prefer our upper-middle-class life, because that’s where the peace lies. You have to choose between greed and peace and we choose peace.”