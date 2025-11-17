Manoj Bajpayee recalls when Amitabh Bachchan gave him a ‘heart attack at 85 feet’

Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharib Hashmi are all set to grace the hot seat of Amitabh Bachchan’s reality quiz show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’. Many teasers of fun banter among the trio and the host have been released on social media. They came off the show to promote the upcoming third season of their show, ‘The Family Man’. In one of the videos, Manoj recalled that he once almost had a heart attack because of Amitabh while they were hanging off harnesses at a height of 80-85 feet.

In one of the ‘KBC 17’ promos, the host introduced the entire team and welcomed them on the stage. The trio touched the veteran superstar’s feet before taking over the hot seat. “KBC started at the time of ‘Aks’. The era changed and so did the industry, but Amit ji hasn’t changed,” Manoj said. “When I said your name, they clapped so loudly. Even if I come running inside, they don’t clap so loudly and excitedly,” Amitabh mentioned, leaving the audience burst into laughter.

“We are standing in the same line that you started,” said Jaideep while praising him.

Another teaser video showed Manoj revealing a story to Jaideep and Sharib about his encounter with Amitabh Bachchan that almost killed him. “Amit ji almost killed me once. I would have had a heart attack because of Amit ji. The whole thing was planned to kill me. I was speechless after what he said. He took my life,” he shared. “Please say what the truth is,” the host replied.

Meanwhile, their series ‘The Family Man’ Season 3 also stars Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Gul Panag. The third season has been written by Raj & DK and Suman Kumar, with Sumit Arora’s dialogues. The web show is helmed by Raj & DK, along with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth as co-directors.