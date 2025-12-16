Manoj Bajpayee has been thinking about writing a book on his acting method

Manoj Bajpayee has been proving his mettle since he started in the industry years ago. The actor was recently asked about the secret of being able to portray each character of his with ‘so much love’, making it feel as if it all was tailor-made for Manoj.

According to IANS, Manoj Bajpayee was asked about how he manages to make the audience ‘fall in love’ with him as an actor. To this, he stated, “I have been thinking for months that I should probably write a book on my method of approaching characters. I have worked with many different directors, each with their own definition of filmmaking and performance. I spend days and nights reading and rereading the script.”

The actor, who was recently seen in the series ‘The Family Man 3’, further shared, “I always say that when you have a script you are going to perform, say, in the next two or three months - that script becomes your bible. I wake up with it, I sleep with it and I keep going back to it whenever there’s any confusion. I keep flipping through it again and again.”

Bajpayee didn’t stop there, as he went on to add, “The only thing I don’t do is discuss my process or method with my directors. At the end of the day, directors are only interested in what’s happening in front of the camera, not in the actor’s internal process and rightly so.”

The actor then opened up about leaving the warmth and comfort of the office, home and family to achieve something in life. He said, “No doctor ever told me to become an actor. I made that decision myself. I left a comfortable life and my family back home and my parents, so I now had to justify every single moment of that decision I made years ago in my village. Every new character becomes a matter of life and death for me.”

He further shared, “There are so many great actors who perform their roles beautifully, so I have no option but to give my best. I don’t have any excuses. This is what I chose to do and this is what I love doing, so I must do it honestly.”