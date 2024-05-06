Manoj Bajpayee begins shooting for ‘The Family Man 3’

If there’s one series that changed the narrative of Indian OTT, it has to be the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘The Family Man’. Now, the actor has finally commenced shooting for season 3 of the much-appreciated series.

On Monday, creators Raj and DK took to ‘Instagram’ to share the details. Bajpayee will once again portray the iconic character of Srikant Tiwari, who is a ‘middle-class guy and a world-class spy’. Srikant will expertly confront the looming threat to national security, while balancing the demands of family life and desperately working to mend his relationship with his wife, in the forthcoming season. The eagerly awaited third season will bring back many of the original cast members, including Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari) and others. Fans can also expect an additional star cast to join the show, promising intriguing surprises.

“I choose very carefully and intelligently because I don’t want to do anything similar to the roles I have done before. Moreover, the roles need to excite me. Going to work every day requires motivation and encouragement and that can only come from the roles that we choose. I take on roles that challenge me,” Bajpayee told ‘Millennium Post’ in an interview regarding his choice of characters.