'Mannat' was Gauri Khan's first project as an interior designer: SRK

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday said 'Mannat', his landmark sea-facing bungalow in suburban Bandra here, was his wife Gauri Khan's first project as an interior designer.

The "Pathaan" star said before he and Gauri Khan bought 'Mannat', they used to live at his director friend's house which was next to Taj Lands End, the five-star hotel.

When the couple, now married for over 30 years, gathered some money, Shah Rukh Khan said they decided to buy a house, which went on to become 'Mannat'.

"We managed to buy 'Mannat'. But then we didn't have the money to furnish it. We called one designer and the lunch that he served us was telling us how he would design this house. It was way more than the salary I used to earn in a month. So, we thought now that 'We have bought it, how do we do this house?' Then I said, 'Gauri, you have artistic talent. Why don't you become the designer of the house?' 'Mannat' started like that. The money that we earned over the years, we kept on buying small things. Once we had little money, we bought leather fur sofas. And all the small things we used to buy," Shah Rukh Khan told reporters here.

The Bollywood star was speaking at the launch event of Gauri Khan's coffee table book "My Life in Design". Gauri Khan said the book follows her journey as an interior designer and would come handy for any budding decorator.

"I have compiled everything for people to go through design. When I chose this profession, designing homes and bringing them to life. It was extremely satisfying and exciting. And seeing a smile on a client's face gave me so much joy. I wanted to pen down all these thoughts and designs in one book," she said.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has penned the foreword of "My Life in Design", further said having an interior designer at home makes things "easier" for him.

"Starting early without a designer helped her learn. One thing led to the other, she kept on designing stuff. For me, it's very nice that I don't have to look for another designer. I think I can scream and shout at her that 'This is not very nice, change this'. Just joking! It is just easier," he said.

The actor praised his wife, also a film producer, for charting out her journey in the industry on her own.

"At 40, she started doing this and I told her, 'Should I be helpful? Should I tell some friends? I will talk to them', she said, 'No'. She started with 10 feet by 20 feet shop in Lower Parel and she got it all out on her own and continues doing what she does," he said.

Calling Gauri Khan "the busiest person" in the family, Shah Rukh Khan said he admires her for doing what "satisfies" her. It's never too late to pursue one's calling, he added.

"Once I told her, 'What are you doing the whole day? Why do you keep doing so much work?' She says, 'Because it satisfies me' and this book stands for that. Follow your dreams, do what satisfies you," he said.

"We have dinners at home and we have to have dinner together and on those days, we discuss, 'How was your day at work?' She believes a satisfying day is a happy day. At whatever stage and age, you are trying to follow your dream at the end of it and it is very important to follow that, is what we have learnt from Gauri," the actor added.

Published by ‘Penguin Random House’, in "My Life in Design", Gauri Khan charts out her journey as a designer with exclusive pictures of her and her family - Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Abram Khan.

Unseen images of her Mumbai residence, 'Mannat' and the design thought-processes that went into it as well as other key projects are part of the book as well, said the publishers.