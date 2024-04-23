Manisha Koirala rejected film with Madhuri Dixit because of ‘insecurity’

Manisha Koirala is geared up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama series ‘Heeramandi’. The actor plays the protagonist in the series set in the 1940s pre-Independence India. Manisha, in an interview with a leading media house, opened up on one of her biggest regrets when she rejected a Yash Chopra’s film.

The ‘Heeramandi’ actor, during her interaction with the portal, admitted that she turned down the legendary filmmaker as the film he offered her also featured Madhuri Dixit. Manisha said, “One of the regrets that I have in my career is that I didn’t do a Yash Chopra film. I was pitted against Madhuri ji and I got scared. I backed out of that project.”

However, years later, Manisha worked with Madhuri in Raj Kumar Santoshi’s ‘Lajja’. She pointed out, “Madhuri ji is such a good person and actor. There was no need for me to be insecure. I think when you have a strong actor in front of you, you only perform better. They encourage you to perform better. That comes from age and experience. I loved working with Madhuri ji in that movie. I loved working with Rekha ji as well.”

Manisha plays the role of a courtesan Mallikajaan based in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore.