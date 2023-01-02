Manisha Koirala Hasn't Missed Out On Projects Owing To Her Age And Gender

Manisha Koirala has not faced any form of ageist discrimination in the industry. The actor, who starred in some of the iconic hits of the 1990s, said she hasn't really missed out on projects owing to her age and gender. However, like other actors, she has also seen her fair share of trolling on social media. Nevertheless, she says she can't be 'bothered'.

Speaking to a leading daily, Manisha said, "I haven't really missed out on a project because of that. I think that's not going to happen. Of course, people do tend to discriminate. They do try to run you down. On social media, they say, 'Oh, you're old and you're this and that'. I think it is natural to grow with age and to have discrimination for that, is a narrow way of looking at life; a heroine has to be young and pretty."

Speaking about how she feels about reading such comments, she said, "I feel it is a narrow-minded approach, but I also realise that I can't be bothered. Look at other aspects of it. There are so many great roles being written for my age and I'm doing those. At 52 and beyond, I'm doing great projects. I feel that empowers me."

"I never had this mentality of victimhood. I'm not that kind of person. Never did, even during my cancer. Never did, never. It does not mean that I'm above hurt, humiliation and I don't feel the pinch; but I just refuse to dwell in it," she added.

On the work front, Manisha Koirala starred in the 2018 'Netflix' anthology 'Lust Stories'. In the same year, she also featured in the Sanjay Dutt biopic as Nargis Dutt. Since then, she starred in 'Bun Maska', 'Prassthanam' and now has 'Shehzada' in the pipeline.