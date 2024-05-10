Manisha Koirala had reservations about ‘Lust Stories’

Manisha Koirala may have pulled off a couple of intimate scenes in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Netflix India’s period drama ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, but she’s had reservations about on-screen intimacy in the past. In an interview with ‘Masala!’, Manisha said that she was apprehensive about the intimate scenes with Jaideep Ahlawat in Dibakar Banerjee’s short in the 2018 ‘Netflix India’ anthology ‘Lust Stories’.

“I had my reservations about the love-making scenes. I very frankly told Dibakar that I’ve had some bad experiences with on-screen intimacy in the past. I thought he wouldn’t be able to get around that problem,” Manisha said. However, she then credited the filmmaker for being receptive and sensitive. “I was deeply impressed by Dibakar’s open-minded, responsive attitude. He listens to everyone, not just actors but also the crew,” she added.

Manisha starred alongside Jaideep and Sanjay Kapoor in ‘Lust Stories’.